Tony Khan says AEW is getting closer to running up to 100 live events in a year.

The company president discussed this topic during a recent interview with The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, where he explained that the combination of Dynamites, live Rampages, and now house show events are an indication of the promotion’s growth since 2019.

We’re moving towards that number, certainly. There are 52 live Dynamites every week, we’re live on TBS, between those shows, the pay-per-views, the live Rampage specials, and now House Rules events, we’re moving closer and closer to that number.

Later in the chat, Khan gave his thoughts on WWE attempting to allow fans to bet on match outcomes, stating that AEW has already been doing that thanks to their partnership with DraftKings.

We’re already doing it. It’s a little interesting to see all this talk about it because DraftKings has a great partnership with AEW and they’re offering propositions on all events. It’s a huge sponsorship for us with DraftKings, and it’s been happening. If people would like to get action on the big events, specifically Double or Nothing, there are frequently great props and match betting on the Double or Nothing main event and some details around the show. When Double or Nothing comes to Las Vegas, you will be able to wager on it on DraftKings. They are a great sponsor for AEW and it’s been a great partnership. I’ve read some things about potentially more of that kind of action, but from what I’ve seen, there’s already a lot of that going on through our partnership with DraftKings.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)