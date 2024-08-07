Tony Khan once again discusses AEW’s media rights negotiations.

The company president appeared on the Case the Producer from Q101’s Brian & Kenzie Morning Show, where he stated that their talks with Warner Bros. Discovery are going great and that they are on the verge of their most important deal in their short history.

Right now is the most important time ever in AEW. We’re on the verge of the most important deal we’ll ever make, this upcoming media rights, and it’s been great working with Warner Brothers Discovery on the future. For all these years, we’ve had so much great experience with Warner Brothers Discovery, and now, under the leadership of David Zaslav, the company, for us, the connection, the things we’ve been able to do, I think it’s getting stronger and stronger.

Khan then reflects on the run AEW has had thus far, adding that 2024 has continued their upward trend in the industry.

I think now, over five years, it’s really been building to this point where AEW’s going to jump into the media rights and be a very profitable, successful company that has lived up to every expectation we ever could have had because we’ve done so many amazing things in this years. We’ve had all these amazing pay-per-view records. We’ve really come in and we’ve done pay-per-view numbers, whether adjusted or straight-up, head-to-head, very strong compared to the last few years of WCW, and I think that’s really a success story. I think pay-per-views are really fun, but it’s a really interesting business point that our business on pay-per-view has continued to get stronger. This year’s been great for us, we’ve had some huge events, including Revolution, which was one of our biggest pay-per-views ever.

AEW will be in North Carolina for this evening’s edition of Dynamite. You can check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)