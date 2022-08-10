AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to hype up this evening’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite, as well as answer a number of pro-wrestling-related questions, including whether or not he plans on moving the company’s pay-per-views to a two-day format. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How AEW has built up their pay-per-views to feel like a big deal:

We have these big pay-per-view events and have built up these franchises with Revolution, Double or Nothing, now Forbidden Door, All Out coming up, and to end the year we have Full Gear. It’s really cool, the growth we’ve had on pay-per-view, lots of exciting things happening.

Says the two pay-per-view format is not something he is planning on doing, denying a statement Dustin Rhodes said yesterday:

I’m definitely not doing that. Even if I was, and I’m not, I probably wouldn’t want somebody to break that news at a panel. I can honestly say, that’s not what we’re doing anyway. I was surprised by that. For the long-term, foreseeable future, I still see the pay-per-views being the great on-day events we’ve been doing. A lot of people were like, ‘How is that going to work, what is that about?’ Well, it’s not going to work, it’s not about anything. It’s not true.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)