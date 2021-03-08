Tony Khan participated in a post ppv show media scrum and answered questions from the media about the dud finish of the ring not exploding in the Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega exploding barb wire death match. For those who did not see the finish of the ppv here it is:
After the ppv went off the air Moxley cut a promo and said that Omega “can’t make an exploding ring worth a shit.”
In the post show media scrum (timestamp 28:11 in video below), the NY Post asked Khan if he was concerned about people who watched the ppv and didn’t see Moxley’s post show interview that was posted on AEW’s Twitter where the dud explosion finish was first addressed. Khan said for those that didn’t see it, the company will address the dud finish on Dynamite this Wednesday.
“The vast majority of the people who order the ppv’s do watch Dynamite. So, we’ll address that for sure. Because we definitely addressed the construction of the chamber. You saw Kenny building it. Kinda crudely with a hammer and nails. And then we he released the rules he did it in crayon. It looked really cool and it looked like a great idea but in the end, when it comes to building exploding rings that is definitely not his forte. Clearly the final explosion was not enough to take out Moxley and Kingston which is good because we need them in one piece. And if the ring had exploded them we would have been in real trouble. So it gave us kind of an out there with Kenny being in charge of the construction since we couldn’t actually blow the guys up for real.“