Tony Khan participated in a post ppv show media scrum and answered questions from the media about the dud finish of the ring not exploding in the Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega exploding barb wire death match. For those who did not see the finish of the ppv here it is:

After the ppv went off the air Moxley cut a promo and said that Omega “can’t make an exploding ring worth a shit.”

.@JonMoxley didn’t regain the belt tonight but he regained a friend in Eddie Kingston! King came to save Mox from the final blast, which wasn’t enough to keep Mox & Eddie down for good!

“Kenny Omega may be a tough son of a b____, but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a s___!” pic.twitter.com/AHJCYVu3pw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

In the post show media scrum (timestamp 28:11 in video below), the NY Post asked Khan if he was concerned about people who watched the ppv and didn’t see Moxley’s post show interview that was posted on AEW’s Twitter where the dud explosion finish was first addressed. Khan said for those that didn’t see it, the company will address the dud finish on Dynamite this Wednesday.