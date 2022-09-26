This Wednesday AEW will see two huge matchups featuring non-AEW stars, including a Ring of Honor world championship match, on the promotion’s flagship program, Dynamite.

Competing this Wednesday will be top NJPW talent Juice Robinson taking on the current AEW world champion Jon Moxley in an eliminator matchup, which will be Juice’s first time inside an AEW ring.

The show will also see Chris Jericho defend his newly won ROH world championship against a former ROH world champion, Bandido. The luchadore has never wrestled in an AEW ring, but has competed for ROH under the Tony Khan banner.

Speaking of Tony Khan…he announced this evening on Twitter that informative video packages on Juice and Banddio will air on Dynamite to give any fan who doesn’t know their work some backstory. His full tweets reads, “If you’re not familiar with @bandidowrestler + why he deserves a rematch for the ROH World Title, or Juice Robinson + his big wins in NJPW that earned him an Eliminator Match vs @AEW World Champion @JonMoxley, we’ll have informative video packages on these 2 stars on #AEWDynamite.”

