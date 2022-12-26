AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says AEW will not go away like WCW did.

Khan recently spoke with Grapsody for an interview that goes live on Monday at 12 noon ET. The hosts brought up how January 4 will mark the anniversary of the infamous Fingerpoke of Doom on the January 4, 1999 edition of WCW Monday Nitro, featuring current WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. The angle saw Hogan poke Nash in the chest, which led to Nash throwing himself to the mat so that Hogan could pin him to capture the WCW World Heavyweight Title, and also reunite the nWo Hollywood and the nWo Wolfpac factions. Khan reportedly would not commit to not doing a Fingerpoke of Doom in AEW on the January 4 Dynamite from Seattle, but this was apparently just a joke by Khan, at least for the most part.

Khan said AEW and WCW get a lot of comparisons because they both aired on TBS/TNT, and they have guys like Sting, Tony Schiavone, and others who have worked for both companies.

However, Khan added that AEW and WCW are very different companies, and AEW going away like WCW did is not a concern because they’re not owned by a media property. Khan reiterated that he is not going anywhere.

