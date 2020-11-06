During an interview with the Wrestling Observer AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that the Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston “I Quit” match for the AEW world title will close tomorrow’s Full Gear pay per view. Khan also reveals that Moxley was adamant about not going on after the Stadium Stampede match back at May’s Double or Nothing show.

Stadium Stampede was kind of different, the world title still went on last of the matches as the show stood. It would be hard to go back into the arena after we’ve done Stadium Stampede, it was just an “epic” and Moxley-Brodie Lee was one of our biggest title matches but even Jon didn’t want to go on after the Stadium Stampede. He (Moxley) was pretty adamant he didn’t want to go on last. I think, in general, the world title should go on last – there are exceptions like the Stadium Stampede or maybe in Toronto with Hogan and The Rock where it doesn’t necessarily make sense but in this case, I think Eddie (Kingston) and Jon (Moxley) going on last makes a lot of sense.

You can check out the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)