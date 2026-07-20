AEW President Tony Khan believes the promotion is enjoying some of the strongest momentum in its history.

Appearing on Power Players with Brian Sozzi in an interview that was recorded earlier this month and released today (see video below), Khan pointed to AEW’s combined television and streaming audience, arguing that the company’s overall viewership is significantly higher now than it was before content became available on HBO Max.

“Two years ago, we weren’t streaming on HBO Max yet. So the viewership now, the true viewership is actually much higher because not only do we have the TBS viewers, but also we have streaming viewership,” Khan said. “So in reality, this is the hottest and most viewers we’ve had in a long time, if [not] ever. And it feels like the excitement around AEW today is at an all-time high.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Khan also offered praise for Steven Borden Jr., the son of wrestling legend Sting, who has been training with AEW and working dark matches before television tapings.

“We’re training Sting’s son, Steven, right now,” Khan said. “He wrestles before all the shows in what we call the ‘dark match.’ And I think he’s going to be a tremendous wrestler. I’m really, really proud of the work he’s doing.”

Borden Jr. has been gaining experience in front of AEW crowds ahead of the company’s televised events as he continues his in-ring development.