AEW All In: London 2024 was big business.

In fact, it’s among the biggest business All Elite Wrestling has ever done.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Tuesday, August 27, just two days removed from AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium in England with some business-related metrics related to the pay-per-view event from August 25.

According to the boss-man of AEW, the All In: London 2024 show was one of the two biggest pay-per-views of 2024 for the company, alongside AEW Revolution 2024, which featured the retirement of pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting.

Additionally, Khan noted that All In: London 2024 sold over 50,000 tickets and in his opinion, is “AEW’s best show ever.”

“Great news,” he began. “With over 50k tickets sold at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In: London, I think our best show ever, it was also one of our top two pay-per-view buys in the past year along with AEW Revolution: Sting’s Final Encounter!”

Khan added, “What a 2024 AEW! See you for Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite TOMORROW!”