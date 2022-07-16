The injury bug continues to plague the pro-wrestling industry.

AEW President Tony Khan responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today asking why Andrade El Idolo has been absent from programming for the last few weeks. Khan reveals that the former NXT champion sustained a minor injury in his Rampage classic With Rey Fenix a few weeks ago and hasn’t been able to compete. He does add that El Idolo, along with RUSH, will be appearing on tonight’s Rampage in the corner of Private Party.

Khan writes, “He’ll be ringside for Private Party vs Lucha Bros on #AEWRampage on

@TNTdrama tonight, he’s been hurt since the classic vs @ReyFenixMx 2 weeks ago. He got @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen to help him tonight, & Lucha Bros both still want a piece of @AndradeElIdolo & @rushtoroblanco too.”

El Idolo joins a long list of injured AEW stars including Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Jungle Boy, Santana, Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, Buddy Matthews, and more. At this time the extent of his injury is unknown.

