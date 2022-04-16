AEW President Tony Khan revealed on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio that women’s star AQA was originally going to be Ruby Soho’s opponent on last night’s Rampage, but she was replaced by Robyn Renegade due to being ill. Soho would go on to defeat Renegade and qualify for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

Khan later adds that he really likes AQA and hopes to get her back into the mix soon.

“I also really like AQA, who is another wrestler [from] down here in Texas, and honestly I wanted to give her an opportunity and an Owen qualifier. I had looked at doing Ruby vs. AQA last week and AQA’s been sick so I hadn’t been able to get her in the mix.”

AQA signed with AEW back in February.

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)