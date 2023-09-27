Tony Khan discusses one of his top acts in AEW.

The company president held a media call yesterday to promote this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle, as well as discuss a number of topics about AEW ahead of the event. Khan would later mention that the ROH Tag Team Champions Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF) have been selling ungodly amounts of merchandise for AEW, further cementing them as fan-favorites.

You don’t have to hate him anymore because ‘he’s our scumbag.’ That’s something that has really been embraced by the fans and it’s shown because Better Than You Bay Bay have sold an ungodly amount of merchandise and they continue to rack up that merch money for us, which is awesome. They get these massive reactions and its befitting of a top star and, in this case, a fan favorite.

Later in the call, Khan mentioned that an injury update on Adam Cole will be revealed during tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. A full recap of Khan’s media call can be found here.

