AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things All Elite Wrestling.

During the discussion, the boss-man for AEW claimed that his “challenger company” has “really closed the gap” on WWE in terms of a number of “key business metrics,” as well as where he thinks AEW will be five years from now.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On having the best talent roster and consistently putting on great shows leading to an increase in key business metrics: “I think AEW is where the best wrestle. I think that we have the best roster of wrestlers in the world today. And we’re putting on consistently awesome shows,” Khan said. “This has been an awesome year for AEW. We’re the challenger brand in pro wrestling, and I think we’ve really closed the gap in a very meaningful way in 2025 in a number of key metrics.”

On being a challenger company and where he sees AEW five years from now: “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I can tell you my passion for this isn’t going anywhere. It’s been something I’ve been loving and dreaming to do for over 30 years. And now we’ve been doing it for six years in the real world — and I don’t ever want to stop with AEW. I can’t imagine a better year. And if we can keep doing the things we’re doing right now: having great pay-per-view shows, putting on great Dynamites on TBS, great Collisions on TNT, and keep this partnership with HBO Max going. Maybe hopefully go to some new countries, visit some new territories, expand. AEW’s on now in over 150 countries. And we’ve built this AEW wrestling league into something where they watch it all over the world, and I’m really proud of that. I think we continue visiting some of those places, breaking open new territories, and here in America, I just want to keep doing what we’re doing. Because it’s amazing. To have a wrestling promotion that is a challenger company doing the things that we’re doing, some of them are unprecedented and some of them are things that have not been done in over 25 years.”

Watch the complete Tony Khan interview from the Battleground podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.