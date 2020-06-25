Tony Khan Says Chris Jericho Will Be On Commentary For Night One Of Fyter Fest

AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where Khan revealed that former world champion Chris Jericho will be on commentary for night one of the two-week Dynamite special Fyter Fest.
It’s going to be interesting because Chris Jericho is going to be on commentary for this show. Matt Hardy is going to be at ringside. So, both teams are being advised by all time legends. Not just all time legends in the wrestling business, but two of the great tag team wrestlers of all time.
Khan specifies that Jericho will be calling the action for the Private Party versus Santana & Ortiz tag matchup, then calls Private Party’s mentor, Matt Hardy, a legend in the tag team wrestling scene.
All the great tag teams Chris Jericho has been and Matt Hardy is a Mount Rushmore tag team wrestler. I think it’s going to be an awesome match. Those are two top teams. There has been a rivalry going on for a while between Private Party and Santana/Ortiz that goes way back
Jericho is set to face Orange Cassidy on night two (July 8th). Check out the full episode here.
(H/T and transcribed by Ringside News)
- Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship
- WWE’s Coronavirus Situation Described as a Mess, Details on Concern Within WWE and More from This Week’s Testing
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Is Moving on from WWE, Comments on WWE Helping After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
- Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings
- Spoiler News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Triple H Talks Relationship With Undertaker, Vince Forgetting To Book Them For Mania 17, How They’ve Discussed Retiring and more
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea