Tony Khan Says Chris Jericho Will Be On Commentary For Night One Of Fyter Fest

AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where Khan revealed that former world champion Chris Jericho will be on commentary for night one of the two-week Dynamite special Fyter Fest.

It’s going to be interesting because Chris Jericho is going to be on commentary for this show. Matt Hardy is going to be at ringside. So, both teams are being advised by all time legends. Not just all time legends in the wrestling business, but two of the great tag team wrestlers of all time.

Khan specifies that Jericho will be calling the action for the Private Party versus Santana & Ortiz tag matchup, then calls Private Party’s mentor, Matt Hardy, a legend in the tag team wrestling scene.

All the great tag teams Chris Jericho has been and Matt Hardy is a Mount Rushmore tag team wrestler. I think it’s going to be an awesome match. Those are two top teams. There has been a rivalry going on for a while between Private Party and Santana/Ortiz that goes way back

Jericho is set to face Orange Cassidy on night two (July 8th). Check out the full episode here.

