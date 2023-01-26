AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to hype up this evening’s Dynamite from Lexington, as well as give an update on why former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker was pulled from the show. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says doctors wouldn’t clear Baker:

Tony Schiavone put the news out this morning and then we tweeted about it, but Dr. Britt Baker is injured. The doctor would not clear her to wrestle tonight, so we can’t do the three-way, but there was an altercation last week between Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

Says the three-way will still happen once Baker gets cleared:

They still want to go one-on-one. I think that’s a great match — Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho tonight. When Britt Baker is cleared, I’m very excited to have the three-way match also.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)