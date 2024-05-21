Another overrun for AEW Dynamite.
AEW President Tony Khan revealed that this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS will have an overrun. As a reminder, this is the final episode of Dynamite ahead of this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.
Thank you all who watch AEW!
This week is @AEW's 5 year anniversary!
We're celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand!
But first, we have an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we'll have an overrun on Wednesday!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 20, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR MAY 22ND DYNAMITE:
* Orange Cassidy & Will Ospreay vs. Trent Beretta & Roderick Strong
* “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron & Saraya
* HOOK vs. Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata (FTW Title Eliminator)
* Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black
* Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh
* Jon Moxley appears
* The Bang Bang Gang appears