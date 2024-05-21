Another overrun for AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TBS will have an overrun. As a reminder, this is the final episode of Dynamite ahead of this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Thank you all who watch AEW!

This week is @AEW's 5 year anniversary!

We're celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand!

But first, we have an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we'll have an overrun on Wednesday!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 20, 2024