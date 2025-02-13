AEW is going Down Under this weekend.

And it is big business.

Real big.

Tony Khan spoke with Deej of Down Under The Ring for an interview to promote the AEW Grand Slam: Australia and AEW & ROH Global Wars shows this Saturday, February 15, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia.

During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about the overwhelming success of the first AEW shows in Australia, noting that it will be one of the biggest gates in AEW history.

“This is one of our biggest international events ever,” Khan stated. “It’s one of our biggest gates in the history of AEW.”

Khan continued, “We’re really excited for that. Outside of Wembley Stadium in London, this is going to be, I believe, our biggest international live gate of all time. It’s a very exciting event for AEW.”

Make sure to join us here this weekend for live AEW and ROH coverage from Brisbane, Australia.