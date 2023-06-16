Tony Khan discusses the return of CM Punk.

The AEW President appeared on Busted Open Radio to hype up the premiere of Collision, which takes place from the United Center in Chicago and will feature the Second City Saint wrestling his first matchup since his ALL OUT 2022 bout against Jon Moxley. Khan would be asked about the drama surrounding CM Punk after the Brawl Out incident and the way he handled himself at the now infamous media scrum. Here is what he had to say.

For me, I always wanted to get CM Punk back in the ring and I’m really excited that it’s finally happening tomorrow night. I always wanted to make that happen and I’m glad it’s happening.

When co-host David LeGreca mentioned that he was personally excited to see Punk back in the ring Khan instantly agreed with him and mentioned how Punk is going to be the face of Collision going forward.

I think so too. It’s going to be really great to have CM Punk back in Chicago and back in AEW. He’s a huge star and it’s going to be a really exciting night for the fans. We’re trying to build a tradition on Saturday night and bring Saturday night wrestling back. I think CM Punk will be a huge part of that.

