AEW President Tony Khan revealed during the Forbidden Door media call yesterday that he and top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada have been joking about soccer since he arrived in the states, specifically how much the Rainmaker likes Manchester City, who is the rival to the Khan owned Fulhman team. Highlights are below.

Says Okada told him several times how much he liked the Manchester City soccer team, who is a rival to the Khan owned Fulham team:

For fun, he must have told me 17 times that he’s a Manchester City fan. [laughs]. I get it, Okada, you like Manchester City. He’s great. I really liked hanging out with him and I know I’ll be talking to him when Fulham plays Man City, which is a tough game, that’s the toughest game in the business.

Looks forward to bringing Okada to a game:

He’ll be letting me know what he thinks about that one. I hope Fulham can get a good result there. I always want Fulham to get a good result but now, I’d love to have some bragging rights wth Okada, especially against, arguably the best football club in the world.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)