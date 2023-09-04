AEW released CM Punk on Saturday following his physical altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023 a week ago.

The altercation was after they had a confrontation because Perry wanted to use real glass for a segment, something Punk told him they didn’t do on the Collision brand.

Perry lost the FTW Title to HOOK on the All In pre-show, but before doing the honors, he said to the camera that it was real glass and cry me a river when they did a spot where they landed on the windshield of a limo.

While speaking to the media after the AEW All Out PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the situation with Punk and whether he has a non-compete, preventing him from wrestling anywhere including WWE, for a period of time.

“I don’t want to discuss the terms of the separation in that sense. I very much want to thank CM Punk, Phil, for everything he did in AEW as a wrestler. I don’t think it was an easy decision for anybody on the discipline committee or the outside counsel or for me to do something like that. I do think it was the right move. As far as what’s going to happen in the future, I can’t speak to that. I’m not the attorneys who interpret all that language.”

