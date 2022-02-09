As we’ve noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is promising a big talent announcement on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. A top talent is supposed to make his AEW debut on Dynamite, sign a contract, and then face Isiah Kassidy in the first qualifying match for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier today and said he’s changed some plans to make tonight’s Dynamite even better as he looks to satisfy a lot of fans.

“I am going to try to satisfy a lot of fans tonight,” he said. “I had a lot of thoughts over the weekend on what that means. I pivoted some plans in the last few days in a good way to make tonight’s show even better.”

Khan continued and said there’s a lot to look forward to on tonight’s Dynamite because he really values the fan feedback he’s receiving.

“I really do value the feedback from the fans and what they have to say. That’s part of the reason I am going to do a lot of things we’re going to do on tonight’s show. It’s because I listen to the fans and their voice and what they want to see. There’s a lot to look forward to on this show.”

