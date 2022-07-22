On yesterday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor media call AEW President Tony Khan hyped up the show and answered a number of questions regarding both AEW and ROH, including whether Khan would ever consider creating a hybrid title between the two brands. Check out Khan’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says ROH and AEW title will always be kept separate:

The titles, I think, are going to be kept separate. I wouldn’t have a hybrid championship or any hybrid championships I think between AEW and Ring of Honor. For example, the AEW All-Atlantic Championship is about that. It has been defended outside the country versus wrestlers outside of AEW and then PAC, or whoever ends up retaining the title in his upcoming defenses, the champion will return to America and defend that title against AEW wrestlers. I also think a lot of the AEW championships have been defended outside in other companies against other wrestlers and we’ve seen championships from outside of AEW defended here.

Why he won’t create a hybrid title:

But as far as having a hybrid championship between two companies, I don’t — I probably would not do that. But I would have the champions of AEW and Ring of Honor continue to fight each other in their respective companies and in other companies like New Japan Pro-Wrestling and other companies we’ve worked with, AAA and a number of others, RevPro in England is now a great example of that with the All-Atlantic title also. So that’s probably how I see it going.

