Tony Khan took part in a media conference call on Wednesday to promote this Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

During the call, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful asked the AEW President about a recent report from Sports Business Journal regarding Warner Bros. Discovery having an ownership stake in AEW.

While Khan refused to acknowledge the specifics of the report, he did say that he has 100% of the voting stock in AEW.

“TK” said, “It’s a fair question. I will not get into our ownership structure beyond saying I have 100% of the voting stock in this company and have since the beginning and hold the vast majority of shares. I think that’s fair to say. As the sole voting owner and the vast majority shareholder of the company, I think that speaks volumes and I’m the controlling owner with 100% voting control of the business.”

AEW WrestleDream 2024 takes place this Saturday night from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.