AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Josh Martinez about American Top Team’s involvement with the promotion, most notably team founder Dan Lambert. Khan also mentions UFC supertar Jorge Masvidal, and how he hopes to have him compete somewhere down the line. Highlights are below.

On American Top Team’s involvement with AEW and how he hopes to have Jorge Masvidal compete depending on his UFC schedule:

Well I do think it’s still a possibility [Jorge Masvidal competing in AEW]. I mean, you know, we’ve established [that] the American Top Team fighters are very dangerous and we’ve [had] Junior dos Santos in the ring and Andrei Arlovski’s gone out and beat people up, so I do think there’s a constant threat and of course, Paige VanZant had been around AEW before and now she’s back so it’s something to keep an eye on and we’ll have to see how Masvidal’s fight schedule lines up but I’d certainly be open to it in the future.

On his relationship with UFC President Dana White:

But, you know, he’s gotta make the UFC a priority too. I really like those guys at the UFC. Dana has been so good to me. Dana White and Hunter Campbell are great executives and I really have a lot of respect for the UFC. So it just depends on what his schedule is like but it’s something I would love.

