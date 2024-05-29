Tony Khan makes a kind donation.

The AEW President Appeared on the Rich Eisen Show earlier today to promote this evening’s Dynamite in Los Angeles, California. During the interview Khan told Eisen that he could keep the neck brace he wore for the NFL Draft, which he had on due to the attack by the Young Bucks on AEW television. Khan added that he would be donating $100,000 to St Jude’s Hospital, something Eisen was very grateful for.

.@AEW owner/CEO @TonyKhan stopped by ahead of #AEWDynamite here in Los Angeles to talk about getting a TK Driver, wearing the neck brace in the @Jaguars #NFLDraft war room and why it'll be forever in our studios! Just an amazing gesture for @stjude:#AEW @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/qLL4mFVwfh — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 29, 2024

At Double or Nothing Khan was nearly attacked by The Elite a second time, but Darby Allin made the save. Unfortunately for Allin and the rest of Team AEW, the Elite would emerge victorious.