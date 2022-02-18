During his appearance on Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan teased that he is working on something massive for the promotion, one that would be a big deal in the world of pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

Teases a new deal is in the works:

There will be a lot of news in the week of ahead. I don’t know if I’ll get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I’m working on something pretty big.

Says it would be huge in the world of wrestling:

It would be massive. I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I’m looking forward to hopefully making it happen. Stay tuned. I will hopefully get it done and have more to announce soon.

