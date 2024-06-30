Tony Khan says he’s considering adding a new show.

The AEW President appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio to promote this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and discuss a number of hot-button topics in the wrestling industry. One thing Khan brought up was adding a new show, possibly on social media, that would provide injury reports on AEW Talents.

Sometimes it’s because people have private medical situations. Sometimes I don’t want to give out too much info about what is happening with somebody. Sometimes we probably, to your point, could communicate it more clearly. I’ve been thinking about doing an injury report show and I had some different thoughts on it, about doing something like talking about the injury report for social media. And I think the most important thing is making sure people are comfortable. I don’t want to talk too much about people’s injuries if they don’t want me to but some of them are in the context of a wrestling match.

Khan does specify that some talents would not want to have their injuries disclosed, and if that were the case he would respect their wishes.

Some injuries people might not want to talk about it. There are some things where people are very sensitive about the injuries that they’ve had to overcome. Sometimes it’s not a positive memory, these injuries can be a really painful memory for the wrestlers. But to your point, there are probably times that I could communicate it better, we should communicate it differently.

