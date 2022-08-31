AEW President Tony Khan appeared on today’s Busted Open Radio to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, as well as the go-home edition of Dynamite later this evening. Khan mainly discussed his love for the loyal AEW fanbase, and how he understands that once in a while they can react angrily to the company’s programming, expressing that in the end, they are always right. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it is okay for fans to react in anger:

“It’s okay. As long as everybody can watch the show and have a good time, however people want to react, it’s fine. The fans are always right. If I left them with a lot of questions going into the pay-per-view, for some people, they’re not used to that. It’s a different way to do it. It was a big success, it brought a huge rating, and I still think we’re going to have a big audience for the pay-per-view and hopefully, it will influence it in a very positive way. It’s okay for people to have questions and to express their questions in frustration or anger. I think’s perfectly normal. It’s obviously a different way to get from point A to point C. It’s not just going directly through point B in a straight line. I think it’s good.”

Says he will always listen to the fans:

“There will be a lot of exciting things, including a lot of great wrestling action on Dynamite, and we’re going to learn a lot about the pay-per-view. Remember this, the fans are always right. I will always listen to the fans, their opinion is always the most important ones and I hope by the end of the week, the fans understand how much I care about them and pro wrestling and how important AEW is to me and how strong AEW can be going forward for the rest of 2022 and many years in the future.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)