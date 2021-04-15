During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he will be attending the April 25th IMPACT Rebellion pay per view, where AEW world champion Kenny Omega will battle IMPACT world champion Rich Swann in a title for title showdown.

Khan states that he doesn’t want any funny business to go down in this marquee matchup, and will even be bringing his own official, Aubrey Edwards.

I’m going to be coming up to Nashville to maintain order next weekend at [IMPACT Rebellion], that you moved at my suggestion [Laughs]. I’m going to go to UFC with my good friend Dana and then I’ll come to [Rebellion] and make sure that no funny business goes on in this title match. I’m going to bring my own referee, Aubrey (Edwards).

UPDATED CARD FOR REBELLION:

-Kenny Omega versus Rich Swann title for title

-FinJuice versus The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team titles

-Deonna Purrazzo versus Tenille Dashwood for the IMPACT Knockouts title

-Ace Austin versus TJP versus Josh Alexander for the IMPACT X-Division title

-Matt Cardona versus Brian Myers

