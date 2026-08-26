Tony Khan says he would have been willing to help make one final Adam Copeland vs. John Cena match happen.

Copeland recently revealed that he and Cena would have liked to face each other one more time before Cena wrapped up his retirement tour in 2025. Their respective contracts with AEW and WWE ultimately made that impossible.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Copeland said he believes Khan “absolutely” would have given his blessing for the match. Copeland stressed that he never actually pursued the idea, however, and assumed WWE would have been the bigger obstacle.

Khan was subsequently asked by The Metro whether he would have allowed Copeland to wrestle Cena if the opportunity had actually been presented.

“I was never asked, and as far as I know, Adam was never asked, so it’s hard to say. But when there have been opportunities to collaborate, I have been collaborative in the past,” Khan said.

“I never got asked, but if I had been presented a plan and the dates and the information of what was going on, yeah, I would have supported it.”

Copeland, then competing as Edge, was one of Cena’s defining rivals during his rise to the top of WWE. Their rivalry included multiple WWE Championship matches and helped establish Copeland’s Rated-R Superstar persona as one of the company’s top heels.

Although the longtime rivals never got the opportunity for one final match, both paid tribute to their history from afar during Cena’s farewell run.

Cena’s in-ring career officially ended at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2025, where he lost his retirement match to Gunther.

Copeland now has another career milestone ahead of him. He and Christian Cage will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at All In this Sunday, August 30, marking Copeland’s first time wrestling at Wembley Stadium.

Khan also made it clear that AEW intends to continue making London — and the United Kingdom as a whole — a major part of its international schedule.

“I really believe that the English wrestling fans have been instrumental in growing the worldwide popularity of AEW, and London may be the very best city for AEW,” Khan said.

“So I absolutely will continue bringing AEW here to London, and also I look forward to visiting other cities in England. We debuted in Manchester last year. I think there are more opportunities to visit all the great cities around the UK, because there are so many great wrestling fans here in the United Kingdom.”

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results.