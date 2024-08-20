Tony Khan speaks about NBA legend, Charles Barkley.

The AEW President was asked about Barkley doing something with AEW during a recent interview on The Dan Le Batard Show. This was Khan’s answer:

Charles Barkley is a wrestling fan, I think. We presented the Inside The NBA team with AEW Championship belts. He was great and very gracious. We’ve worked with Shaq and Shaq is one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met or worked with in my entire life. I know that Shaq has been great to AEW. I don’t know what the future of the NBA holds, but Charles Barkley, as far as being one of the top hosts in all of sports and being one of the most entertaining people in all of television, I think he adds to any sport he’s involved in. If he wanted to come to AEW, we would love that. Absolutely, I would encourage that and support that.

This wouldn’t be the first time an NBA Hall of Famer will have done something in AEW. As mentioned above, Shaquille O’Neal wrestled for AEW back in 2020, teaming with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in mixed tag team action.

