AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to TSN to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he believes the NJPW relationship may now be easier without Harold Meij and confirms that a third-hour of programming will be coming in 2021. Highlights are below.

Believes that a relationship with NJPW might be easier without Harold Meij:

With New Japan, it’s been a little more one-sided where we’ve sent people there and I haven’t really had people from New Japan show up on my TV [programming] yet. I’d like to see more of a two-sided relationship there because I’m honestly one of the easiest people to work with in wrestling. We’ve worked with NWA, we’ve worked with AAA and we’ve sent people to New Japan. I think with Harold [Meij] being gone, I don’t know if it’s going to be easier, but I have a feeling it might be.

Says that a third hour of programming is 100% going to launch in 2021:

We’ve worked it out with TNT. It’s 100 percent going to launch in 2021. I don’t have the exact date yet, but I would look out for it soon and it’s right around the corner.

How AEW has put on great shows since the pandemic began: