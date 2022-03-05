AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with The Kliq podcast about the departure of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and whether he plans on replacing their executive positions within the company. Highlights from Khan’s interview can be found below.

Doesn’t plan on replacing Cody’s EVP position:

They were both big parts of the company from our launch. I give them so much credit for being a big part of our success, both of them. I’m not planning to replace the Executive Vice President role. I take on a lot of responsibility myself and we have some great people in that position right now, other Vice Presidents, and I work with a great team.

Says he is looking for a new Chief Brando Officer after Brandi’s departure:

For that position, we’ll have to look, and also for the [Chief] Brand Officer position, you know, Brandi has been awesome for us. So that one I will likely fill, but right now we’re just moving forward. I think the company’s stronger than it’s ever been today. So right now, everybody’s on the road to Revolution.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)