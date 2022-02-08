AEW President Tony Khan did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about his free agent signing reveal this Wednesday night on Dynamite as this person will face off against Isiah Kassidy in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

“It’s a huge signing for us,” says Khan, who is AEW’s CEO, general manager and head of creative. “I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door,’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up.”

Khan stated that he’s always looking into bringing in new stars to keep things fresh.