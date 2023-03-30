AEW & ROH President Tony Khan gives an update on HonorClub.

Khan held a media call earlier today to promote tomorrow’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which takes place in Los Angeles California from the LA Coliseum Galen Center. The full card can be found here.

During the call Khan would be asked about the number of subscribers HonorClub had ever since ROH returned for their weekly episodes of programming. He revealed that as of now they have 15,000 subscribers, which is the largest amount in ROH history.

ROH re-launched on HonorClub on March 2nd and has held weekly episodes ever since.

