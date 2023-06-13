AEW President Tony Khan has suggested that there could be a place for NJPW talent on the card of All In, which takes place in August at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The two promotions will team together for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event later this month.

While speaking to Reuters, Khan noted that he believes NJPW talent at the show would be a big help to the show that has already sold 65,000 tickets.