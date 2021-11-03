Jon Moxley is entering into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight and revealed that Moxley is going into rehab, noting that Moxley has allowed Khan to make the announcement.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery,” Khan wrote.

Khan noted in a follow-up tweet that AEW is embracing Moxley’s choice, and supporting him in any way they can.

“Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357),” Khan wrote.

Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite episode, in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner, previously expected to be Moxley, would then advance to the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 13 to face Bryan Danielson in the finals. There is no word on how AEW will handle Moxley’s spot in the tournament, but we should know more after tomorrow’s Dynamite.

Moxley just released his “MOX” autobiography today, which you can find at this link via Amazon.

Stay tuned for more on Moxley. You can see Khan’s full tweets below:

Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.