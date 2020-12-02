AEW President Tony Khan recently held a media call to hype up tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite, where world champion Jon Moxley will be defending the title against Kenny Omega in what many consider the biggest match in the promotion’s history.

During the call Khan would be asked whether Moxley would be able to work the upcoming NJPW WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view in January, as he is the current IWGP United States champion for the company. Khan simply replied, “No.” Due to COVID-19 Moxley would have to quarantine for two weeks before and after WrestleKingdom, which takes place in January, meaning he would be off of AEW television for quite some time. Whether NJPW decides to once again strip the Purveyor Of Violence of the U.S. title remains to be seen.

Moxley won the belt at last year’s WrestleKingdom special over Lance Archer, then successfully defended it on night two against Juice Robinson. He was able to work NJPW’s Kings of Pro Wrestling show in a dream match against Minoru Suzuki last February. The pandemic would hit shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile top NJPW superstar KENTA, who currently holds a briefcase to challenge for the IWGP U.S. title, has been calling Moxley out on Twitter, and even hinted that he’ll be keeping an eye on Moxley’s matchup with Omega later this evening.

