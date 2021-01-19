AEW President Tony Khan was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of topics, including who came up with the AEW/IMPACT storyline and how he and Tony Schiavone appeared on IMPACT on AXS promoting Dynamite. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Omega came up with the invasion angle storyline:

He asked me about it, and I love good ideas. This was something Kenny brought up that I thought was a great idea. I give 100 percent of the credit to Kenny.

How Omega morphed into a different character:

He just didn’t want to present the same Kenny Omega people have seen. He put so much thought into innovating and changing, and that’s why I always say the best wrestlers in the world, Kenny and Jon [Moxley] are the two.

On buying ad time on IMPACT on AXS:

While I was there (IMPACT tapings), Tony Schiavone, who lives a couple of hours away, I said come hang out with me. And I came up with the idea, why don’t we buy ads on Impact. It’s great. It promotes our show and it also keeps the storyline with them going.

