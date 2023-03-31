Tony Khan discusses the one-and-only Mark Briscoe.

The AEW & ROH President recently held a media call with the wrestling press to promote this evening’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, a stacked show that will see the appearance of two NJPW legends and several title matches on the line. The full card can be found here.

During the call, Khan would be asked about Mark Briscoe, and whether he will ever wrestle as a part of a tag team again following the tragic passing of his brother Jay Brisoce at the beginning of the year. Khan confirms that Mark will compete in singles and trios matches, but does not want to tag again out of respect for his brother.

Mark was very clear that he didn’t want to go back and do a tag match or be in tag matches. He would do singles, trios, or multi-mans, but not do tag matches. That was something that made a lot of sense, and obviously, I want to do what makes Mark most comfortable. He was very comfortable with the idea of the Reach For The Sky ladder match. He’s been having great singles matches and, as a trio with the Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo), has had exciting matches. There are a lot of opportunities for other great singles and trios matches and combinations with Mark.

Mark Briscoe will be challenging Samoa Joe for the ROH Television Championship at Supercard of Honor.

