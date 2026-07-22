Mick Foley appears set to become a more familiar face on AEW television.

Speaking with the Battleground Podcast ahead of the July 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Foley’s role with the company after signing with AEW approximately two months ago. Khan said fans can expect to see the WWE Hall of Famer around more often, though not on a weekly basis.

Khan also reflected on Foley’s first two AEW appearances, noting that both came on landmark shows for the promotion.

“Fittingly, these are two of the best nights in the history of the company,” Khan said. “So he picked two great nights to make his debut on pay-per-view with AEW at Double or Nothing, and on TV with AEW at Beach Break.”

Khan went on to praise Foley’s presence and expressed excitement about featuring him more regularly in the future.

“So when Mick (Foley) is in the house, you know good things are gonna happen,” Khan continued. “And Mick’s gonna be a more regular presence in the show I think. Not necessarily every single week, but, I’m excited to have Mick come in more and more.”

For now, Tony Khan turns his attention to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on July 22. For a complete preview of tonight’s show, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.