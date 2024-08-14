Could tonight be the night that All Elite Wrestling makes the announcement that Tony Khan has been hyping as “the most important in the history of the company.”

It very well could be!

The AEW and ROH President spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider this week to promote the announcement and the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

During the discussion, the boss-man of AEW continued to hype the arrival of “one of the most important announcements in AEW history, which he says is “imminent.”

“It is a very exciting time in AEW for many reasons…We’re days away from AEW All In on August 25,” Khan said. “This is the most important and exciting time in AEW’s history. In addition to what is happening in the ring, there are so many exciting things happening behind the scenes at AEW right now. We’re on the verge of the most important announcements in the history of AEW. There are multiple aspects.”

Khan continued, “The arrival of these announcements is imminent. We’ll have big news that could come at any time. Isn’t that the best kind of wrestling surprise when you know something is coming and you want it and it’s exciting, but you’re not sure when it’s going to happen? You have that feeling it’s going to happen. In this case, I have more than a feeling to paraphrase Boston. I have been working on this for a long time. We have a great team here. The future of AEW is very bright.”

Check out the complete Tony Khan interview at TVInsider.com, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Norfolk, VA.