AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to hype up next week’s go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT. Khan reveals that the program will run in its normal time slot on Wednesday night, and will not be shifted by the ongoing NBA playoffs.

Khan writes, “We’ve gotten confirmation from TNT that we won’t be timeshifted next Wednesday by any playoff schedule changes! We’re so excited to be back with a huge episode of #AEWDynamite Live next Wednesday, September 2! We’ve got such amazing fans; thank you all so much for supporting AEW!”

We’ve gotten confirmation from TNT that we won’t be timeshifted next Wednesday by any playoff schedule changes! We’re so excited to be back with a huge episode of #AEWDynamite Live next Wednesday, September 2! We’ve got such amazing fans; thank you all so much for supporting AEW! https://t.co/0vVd8rIZFk — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 29, 2020

Khan recently revealed in a back and forth with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin that TNT advised him to ask yesterday’s audience to not use profanity during the Dynamite broadcast.