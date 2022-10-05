AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Robbie Fox on his My Mom’s Basement program to discuss a number of industry-related topics ahead of tomorrow’s three-year anniversary edition of Dynamite, which included Khan giving his thoughts on Paul Wight and how he wants to feature the former world champion more on the show. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he wants to feature Paul Wight more in AEW but Wight’s injuries have stopped that from happening:

Paul, seeing him up and around has been great and Paul Wight is such an awesome presence in pro wrestling and when he’s healthy and can be on the shows again, I wanna feature Paul. Unfortunately, a lot of his time in AEW, he’s been hurt and he’s great on commentary when he’s able to travel and I think that’s something he has a great future in frankly. I think he’s worked really, really hard at it and deserves opportunities there and so I have a lot of great things to say about Paul Wight.

Names some MVPs backstage:

I think Andrew Thomas who people might remember as a former referee. I think Andrew does a ton throughout the week. Tim Walbert, our Director and Andrew Thomas who’s supervising producer and Kevin Sullivan and his team in Nashville and numerous people throughout the production team that don’t get shouted out enough but there’s a lot of work that goes into Dynamite and Rampage and all the pay-per-views and a big team there that those people lead so Tim and Andrew and Kevin, Darryl Marshall and a lot of other people and this goes back to a great team that Keith Mitchell helped put together. Keith Mitchell’s one of the first people I ever hired and he retired at the end of 2021 and I love Keith very much and he’s a legend in the wrestling business, absolutely… Keith was one of the two first people I hired and helped put a great team together. Andrew does so much on the production and in post-production. Jim Morris, Kristy [McConville] and so many other people that I could name and I’ll come back and I’ll do part two if you’d be kind enough to ask me this question again.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)