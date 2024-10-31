Tony Khan says it was an incredible night.

The AEW President is thrilled to see Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During Wednesday night’s AEW Fright Night themed episode of Dynamite, Private Party defeated the Young Bucks to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Khan posted a photo of himself with the new champions and announced that it was over five years in the making.

You can check out TK’s tweet below: