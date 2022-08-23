AEW President Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to hype up this Wednesday’s Dynamite, which will feature the highly anticipated undisputed world title showdown between champion CM Punk and interim champion, Jon Moxley.

Khan writes, “Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! In 48 hours Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

@CMPunk vs @JonMoxley to finally crown an Undisputed @AEWWorld Champion! It’s been a great summer of 12 straight weeks & counting for Dynamite on @TBSNetwork in the top 2 shows on cable in the US.”

In a second tweet, Khan reveals that AEW’s recent Quake By The Lake television special scored the company their record viewership numbers on ITV4 in the United Kingdom. On that night CM Punk made his return from injury and Jon Moxley successfully defended the title against Chris Jericho in the main event.

In addition to a great summer domestically, it’s been a huge summer for @AEW internationally including great news that #AEWDynamite #QuakebyTheLake with @JonMoxley vs @IAmJericho for the

@AEW Interim World Title + @CMPunk’s epic return did our UK record viewership on @ITV4 Friday.”

Check out Khan’s entire thread below.