Ricochet is one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling.

That’s how Tony Khan sees it.

The AEW President offered high-praise for Ricochet’s character and in-ring work since making the jump from WWE to AEW earlier this year while talking about the wrestling veteran during an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 New York.

“I was feeling it before the Continental Classic and then I built it into the Continental Classic if you look how everything evolved,” Khan began. “If you look at the opponents he wrestled and the timing of it, he’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that. As a matchmaker, I put him in situations where he would not only be able to showcase that Ricochet is one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet, which he is, but also knowing that if you’re going to put a guy in his final matches in the Continental Classic in Hammerstein Saturday night against Will Ospreay and then Sunday night on the Christmas episode against Darby Allin, those are the two most popular stars with young fans that you could possibly put him in with.”

Khan continued, “I was very cognizant of how this was going to play out and I thought it would be very smart to lean into it. He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain Ricochet that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion. You ask wrestling fans all over the world to name a top 20, if you asked a million fans, you’d probably get 999,999 different top 20s. I think it’s important to see it’s all in the eye of the beholder, but Ricochet is one of the top stars to me right now. A lot of that came through the Continental Classic and I think as the tournament went on, he became darker and darker by design. He’s done a fantastic job with it and I’m incredibly impressed with him. I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now.”

Most recently, Ricochet helped The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada earn a victory over Kenny Omega, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Mark Briscoe in an excellent All Star 8-Man Tag opener on the April 30 episode of AEW Dynamite.

