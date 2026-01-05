The chaos surrounding AEW All In 2023 could have easily derailed one of the biggest nights in company history, but according to Tony Khan, one veteran presence kept the show from going off the rails.

In a recent radio interview, Khan reflected on the pressure of running AEW’s first-ever event at Wembley Stadium and described it as the most stressful pay-per-view of his career. With tensions flaring backstage shortly before bell time, Khan said it was Samoa Joe who stepped into a leadership role when it mattered most. Rather than allowing the situation to spiral, Joe helped steady the environment and ensured that the advertised match against CM Punk still took place for the fans in attendance. For people living under a rock, a brawl took place between CM Punk and members of the AEW team that shook the core of AEW at the time and made major headlines.

Khan emphasized that Joe’s actions weren’t about ego or spotlight, but about responsibility. He credited Joe with keeping emotions in check, focusing on the bigger picture, and prioritizing the audience who filled Wembley expecting a historic show. That professionalism, Khan noted, wasn’t limited to that one night; it reflected how Joe consistently carries himself both backstage and in the ring.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2022, Joe has been more than just a featured performer. With multiple championship reigns, including the AEW World Championship, he has also become a trusted locker-room anchor. Khan described him as a true leader and “captain,” expressing gratitude that someone with Joe’s experience and temperament is part of AEW’s foundation during moments when stability matters as much as star power.

What Fans Should Know

Situations like AEW All In 2023 expose an often-overlooked truth about wrestling: the biggest shows don’t survive on booking sheets alone. Historically, locker rooms rely on a small number of veterans who can stabilize chaos when real-life emotions threaten the product. Samoa Joe fits a lineage that includes figures like The Undertaker in WWE or Harley Race before him, wrestlers whose authority isn’t assigned, but earned. Tony Khan’s comments reinforce a long-running pattern in wrestling where true leadership shows itself not in promos or title reigns, but in moments when the show is at risk of collapsing.

For fans, the value in understanding this moment is recognizing how much trust AEW places in Joe beyond his on-screen role. His willingness to de-escalate, refocus, and ensure fans got what they paid for aligns with how AEW has booked him since his arrival: as a dependable constant rather than a volatile star. This context helps explain why Joe continues to be positioned prominently and why his presence carries weight even when he’s not holding a championship. Wrestling history consistently shows that promotions survive turbulence because of figures like Joe and that influence is often more important than any single match result.