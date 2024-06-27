Tony Khan extends an invite to a major name in professional wrestling.

The AEW President spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this evening’s edition of Dynamite in Buffalo, New York, the final Dynamite ahead of this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. During the chat Khan was asked about the rumors of AEW speaking with Shane McMahon, something that was later confirmed to be UNTRUE. However, Khan does say that he has a lot of mutual friends with Shane, and that the former multi-time champion in WWE is always welcome to AEW.

I heard the rumor he might be interested. I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW.

Shane McMahon last appeared for WWE on night two of WrestleMania 39, where he shockingly injured himself during a spot in an impromptu matchup against The Miz. Unfortunately for the A-lister, WWE Hall of Famer and Rap legend Snoop Dogg would knock him out.

How do you feel about Khan’s statement? Would you want to see Shane’O’Mac in AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments below.