There seems to be some confusion online when a third hour of AEW television is talked about, and Tony Khan went to Twitter tonight to help clear things up. The third hour being discussed for AEW will not be a part of Dynamite and will not be on Wednesday nights. While a third hour of Dynamite has been brought up by TNT executives, the idea was turned down by Khan.

Yes it is. The third hour on TNT won’t be part of Dynamite, nor will it be on Wednesday. I was asked once in a network meeting if I’d ever have any interest in potentially adding a third hour to Dynamite, and I said definitely not, although I appreciated them asking the question. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2020